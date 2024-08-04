Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75.

George Weston stock opened at C$210.23 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$200.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

