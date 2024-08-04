Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $50,646.26 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEE opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

