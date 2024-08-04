Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $305.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

