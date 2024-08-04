Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $13,917.15 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 117 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total transaction of $13,917.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,558.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SNX opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after buying an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.