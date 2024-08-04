Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $100.47 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

