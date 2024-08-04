Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $44,430.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than USANA Health Sciences
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.