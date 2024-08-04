Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $44,430.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

