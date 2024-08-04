InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

