Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.