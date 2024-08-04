Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY24 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.7 %

IPAR opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.