Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY24 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.7 %
IPAR opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
