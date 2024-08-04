International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 1.8%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.07 and last traded at $186.32. Approximately 922,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,408,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $180.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.