International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67, reports. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICAGY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

