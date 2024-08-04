Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 438634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

