Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.58

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 438634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
