Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.58

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 438634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.