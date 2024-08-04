Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 2.9%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $444.47 and last traded at $446.31. Approximately 24,416,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 40,370,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.66.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.47.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

