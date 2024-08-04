iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $119.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

