iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 405.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

