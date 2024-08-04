iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.74

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 2015091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 104.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,569,000.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

