iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.74

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.76, with a volume of 2015091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
