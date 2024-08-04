iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

