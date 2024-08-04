iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWV stock opened at $303.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.