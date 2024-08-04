iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $121.11

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.11 and last traded at $122.24, with a volume of 96928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.02.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Essex LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

