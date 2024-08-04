iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

iSpecimen Trading Down 6.2 %

iSpecimen stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.60. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

