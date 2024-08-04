Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
