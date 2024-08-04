Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.46

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.46 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 975117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $192,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $39,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

