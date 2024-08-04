Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224,143 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Brightcove Trading Down 4.3 %

BCOV opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

