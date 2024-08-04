Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $196,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of GATO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.