Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 136,611 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LYEL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.7 %

LYEL opened at $1.49 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $379.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.52.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

