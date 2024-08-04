Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,132 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRON. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Bio

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 881,913 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,145,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON opened at $1.22 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRON

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.