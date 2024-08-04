Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 276,761 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,761 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sharecare by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sharecare by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,142 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare Price Performance

SHCR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.50. Sharecare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

