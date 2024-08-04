Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 250 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MKSI opened at $106.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.86.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

