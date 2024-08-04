Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 185,395 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 171.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,389,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,862,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 153,109 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE TPH opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.