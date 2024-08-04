Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,760 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,228,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,137,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,771,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

DFAC opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.