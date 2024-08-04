Jane Street Group LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WestRock worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 94.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 206,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

