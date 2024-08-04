Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 321.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,688 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $163,937,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,217,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,961,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the period.

Shares of BINC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

