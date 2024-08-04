Jane Street Group LLC Invests $9.47 Million in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.33% of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ FDIG opened at $26.52 on Friday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

