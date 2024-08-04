Jane Street Group LLC Sells 174,988 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,988 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,553,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

