Jane Street Group LLC Sells 568,516 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.