Jane Street Group LLC Sells 78,008 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after purchasing an additional 364,298 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 397,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

