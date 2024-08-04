Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of GHI opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. Analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

