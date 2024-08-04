Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,600.38 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,668.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,477.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,333.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,399.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.