Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,630 shares of company stock worth $2,725,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $113.48 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

