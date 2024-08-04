Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 47,218 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 554.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

