Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 371,905 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.