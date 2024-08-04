Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after buying an additional 3,720,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after buying an additional 8,548,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.