Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

