Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Equifax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $284.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.11. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $287.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.