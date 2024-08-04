Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,020 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,684,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

NU Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:NU opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.