Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,545,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $356,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $624.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $816.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

