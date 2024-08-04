Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 162.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

