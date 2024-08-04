Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of KB Home worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.