Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,754 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.