Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

